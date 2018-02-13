The first meeting of the Longview Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials meets today at the Longview City Hall. Longview City Code requires the Commission to meet in each even-numbered year, prior to the first of June. The Commission is charged with studying the relationship of the salaries paid to Longview City Council members and the Mayor, along with the duties they perform. The Salary Commission last met in 2016. Currently, Longview City Council members are paid $900 a month; the Mayor makes $1,500 per month, and the Mayor Pro Tem is paid $950 per month. This was after $150 per-month raises that were approved by the Salary Commission in 2016. This is the initial meeting of this group for this year; they could meet multiple times before announcing a decision on salaries for the Council. A public hearing would be held before any formal action is taken. Today’s meeting starts at 5 pm, and will be held in the City Hall Training Room. The meeting is open to the public. Previous minutes of the Salary Commission are available on the City of Longview web page, at mylongview.com.