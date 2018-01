DUI and vehicular assault charges are being filed against Rodney Trueblood, 71, of Salkum, after he allegedly caused a two-car crash yesterday afternoon. The collision happened at about 2:45 pm, as Trueblood was on a side road in Salkum, approaching U. S. Highway 12. As Trueblood tried to turn onto the highway, he pulled into the path of a pickup being driven by Jeremy Stiltner, 41, of Mossyrock. Both men was injured in the crash; Trueblood was taken to Centralia Providence Hospital for treatment, while Stiltner was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Trueblood’s failure to yield is listed as the cause of the crash.