Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler is working Oregon Representative Kurt Schrader on a new bill that would allow for additional removal of nuisance sea lions from the Columbia River. Beutler and Schrader are introducing the Endangered Salmon and Fisheries Predation Prevention Act, a bipartisan bill that they say will help to improve the survival of endangered salmon, steelhead and other native fish species in the Columbia River system. The bill would give tribal managers and government fish managers the ability to remove limited numbers of California Sea Lions from specific areas where they are doing the most harm. Beutler says that this is a critical bill, as sea lions continue to threaten salmon populations and their restoration. This bill is just getting started, and has not yet been assigned a committee hearing.