Washington Fish and Wildlife is putting out information on this year’s projections for salmon runs, as the annual forecast meeting in Olympia is set to get under way. Fishery managers say that the numbers are expected to be down this year, due to unfavorable conditions like warm ocean waters and flooding in rivers. Puget Sound wild salmon returns are expected to be off by as much as ten percent from last year; in the Columbia, the Coho and Fall Chinook returns are expected to be close to last year’s numbers. A schedule for the North of Falcon meetings, the salmon forecasts and other information on the salmon season-setting process is available on the WDFW web page. Starting next Wednesday in Vancouver, fishery managers will meet with the Pacific Fishery Management Council to develop options for sport and commercial salmon seasons.

Fish and Wildlife says that an increase in clams is allowing an increase in the season at several parks and reserves along the Hood Canal. Surveys indicate that the clam population has increased, which allows for an extension of the season. Oyster seasons are also being adjusted to align with the clam seasons. You should check the Washington Fish and Wildlife web page, or check with your local outfitter to get the latest on the locations involved.