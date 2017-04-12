The 2017 Washington salmon seasons are now finalized, announced yesterday by Washington Fish and Wildlife. They say that it’s a “mixed bag” for anglers in 2017, with some increased opportunities for ocean fishing, about the same for the Columbia River, and continued restrictions in Puget Sound. Fishery managers say that we’re in the third year of a multi-year downturn in salmon returns, due to poor ocean conditions and drought in the interior of the state.

Columbia River fisheries will be similar to last year, with the popular Buoy 10 fishery opening on August 1st. The main stem of the river will be open from June 1st to July 31st for hatchery summer chinook and steelhead. On the ocean, anglers will be allowed to retain chinook and coho salmon in all four marine areas; coho retention was limited to Area 1 off of Ilwaco last year. In the Puget Sound, some additional angling is allowed in some areas, while other areas have additional restrictions. Get all of the latest information on the WDFW web page.