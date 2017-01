Recreational salmon anglers should be seeing more opportunities to catch fall and spring Chinook on the lower Columbia River, as the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission moves to implement the next phase of the reform policy on Columbia River salmon management. At last week’s meeting in Olympia, the Commission voted to continue with the plan that increases the recreational share of the fall Chinook fishery to 75 percent, while the spring and summer Chinook allocations are being increased to 80 percent. Steps to expand commercial fishing opportunities are also being put in place. Full details on last week’s meeting are available through the WDFW web page.