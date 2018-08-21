Work is under way on a salmon habitat restoration project at the Port of Kalama. The Lower Columbia Fish Enhancement Group says that the Kalama River Fish Enhancement Project is intended to improve habitat for juvenile and adult fish, will increase holding water for steelhead and salmon, and will create cover to hide from predators. The plan is to install 30 multi-log structures and other log structures along the shorelines, plus they plan to enhance about two million cubic feet of existing juvenile rearing water, and adult holding cover habitat. They plan to increase “riffle pool frequency,” and the river’s width-to-depth ratio will be reduced. There’s a plan to add about 700,000 cubic feet of holding and rearing areas, by increasing the depth of existing deep-water habitat, and by adding a minimum of 20 deep pools. There’s also a plan to increase the amount of spawning habitat by at least two thousand square feet. This work is expected to continue into summer of next year, and it could impact some trails in the Kalama Industrial Park. Lean more from the Port of Kalama.