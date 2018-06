The offshore salmon season starts this weekend, with three ocean areas opening for fishing on Saturday. Washington Fish and Wildlife reports that Marine Area 1 off of Ilwaco, Area 3 off of La Push and Area 4 off of Neah Bay will open for fishing seven days a week, while Are 2 off of Westport will open on July 1st, and will only be open Sundays through Thursdays. Fishery managers say that they expect fewer Chinook salmon to be available this year; this year’s Chinook quota is 27,500 fish, compared to last year’s quota of 47,000 fish. The Coho quota is 42,000 fish, the same as last year. All four marine areas are currently scheduled to close on September 3rd, but that date could be adjusted, depending on catch numbers. Get details in the Sportfishing rules pamphlet, at your local outfitter, or on wdfw.wa.gov.