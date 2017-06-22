As the weather heats up, fishery managers in Washington and Oregon are announcing the summer salmon and steelhead season on the Columbia River. The summer season is now open on the Columbia, and is expected to be open through July 31st. Anglers can catch two salmon or steelhead per day; the bag limit can include up to two Chinook, but only one Steelhead. Sockeye salmon can also be kept during this season. They’re predicting 63,100 summer Chinook, 130,700 Steelhead and 198,500 Sockeye in this year’s summer run, numbers that are all lower than last year. In fact, the Steelhead returns are so low, additional “rolling closures” are possible in August, trying to protect wild and hatchery fish that are returning to the river. It’s expected that the one-Steelhead bag limit will remain in place through much of the fall. Get the latest on Columbia River salmon seasons by contacting Washington Fish and Wildlife, or your local fishing outfitter.