A meeting is planned today in Portland, where fishery managers from Washington and Oregon will meet to set spring salmon seasons. The meeting starts at 10 am in the Shilo Inn on Airport Way in Portland, considering several options that will be presented by staff. It’s anticipated that there could be some restrictions on the Cowlitz and on the river downstream from Longview, as the forecast for Spring Chinook in the Cowlitz River is pretty dismal. Sturgeon retention seasons could also be discussed, but decisions on sturgeon won’t be made at this meeting, which is open to the public. Time will also be set aside for public input.