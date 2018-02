Spring Chinook anglers now know when they’re going to be able to fish this year, as the bi-state Columbia River Compact announces the season on the main stem of the river. The season on the main stem of the Columbia River will open on Thursday, March 1st, and is currently scheduled to go through Saturday, April 7th. Downstream of Bonneville Dam, anglers will be allowed to keep two salmonids per day, one of which may be a fin-clipped hatchery Chinook. The season from Bonneville Dam to the Washington-Oregon border will open on Friday, March 16th, and will continue until Monday, May 7th. Treaty Indian Fisheries on the main stem open today in the pool behind The Dalles Dam, and will run through Saturday, March 3rd. After April 7th, fishery managers will meet again to gauge the strength of the run, to see if additional fishing days will be allowed.