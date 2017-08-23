Just like that, salmon fishing on the ocean off of Ilwaco and Westport is shut down. Washington Fish and Wildlife announced the closure over the weekend, to take effect at midnight last night. The ocean off of those two ports is now closed to all salmon fishing, going from Cape Falcon in Oregon to the Queets River on the Washington coast. WDFW managers say that the Coho quota has been reached, and they say that the early closure of this fishery will help to ensure that conservation requirements are met. Marine Area 3 off of La Push and Marine Area 4 off of Neah Bay remain open to offshore fishing at this time; the Buoy 10 fishery at the mouth of the Columbia also remain open as scheduled.