Mauricio Bazan, 18, of Kelso is under arrest after a foot chase in Longview last Saturday morning. Longview Police say that they were trying to make a traffic stop on California Way near 11th Avenue, when Bazan allegedly jumped out of the passenger door and ran, while the car was still rolling. Officers say that Bazan ran behind the old Wayron buildings, then came out on 11th Avenue. Officers trailed behind Bazan until he got tired and went down to the ground. He was safely taken into custody, and is now being held on juvenile and Superior Court warrants.