Longview Police are looking into a robbery reported early Saturday morning in the vicinity of 20th and Alabama. A man called Longview police at about 12:30 Saturday morning, claiming to have been robbed at gunpoint. The caller says that they had dropped two men and a woman off at this location; before they left, the caller claims that the suspects pulled a gun and held it to the heads of the caller and his friends. The suspects got the wallets of the victims, and then headed down an alley, going into the direction of Alabama Street. The victims were able to provide descriptions of the suspects, but those people have not been located.