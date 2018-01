Oregon State Police report that the body of an 18 year-old Portland man was recovered from the Columbia River next to Sauvie Island. The body is being identified as that of Jonathan Walker of Portland, who disappeared last Wednesday evening. OSP says that Walker had been with a group that on a boat that was anchored about 30 feet off of Walton Beach, when the group decided to swim to shore. Walker started struggling during that swim, and eventually went under. His friends tried to find and save Walker, as did a Good Samaritan that was in the area. A dive team from Multnomah County found and recovered Walker’s body yesterday afternoon. Toxicology reports show that Walker was not impaired at the time of his death. This is the third drowning in or near the Portland metro area over the past week.