Highway 30 traffic is moving again this morning near Sauvie Island, after a fatal car crash closed the road for more than three hours yesterday morning. Oregon State Police report that the crash happened a few minutes before 10 am, a collision that involved five vehicles, one death and three injuries. OSP says that a pickup driven by Lewis Demar, 58,s of Scappoose started things off, when he went from the eastbound lanes to the westbound lanes, going into the path of westbound traffic. The pickup hit a car driven by Steven Richards, 46, of Vancouver, then went on to hit a van driven by Breckon Scott, 26, of Camas. Richards’ car then spun into a dump truck driven by Michael Williams of Portland; after that impact, Richards’ car went into the eastbound lanes, crashing into a car driven by Laurie Davis, 61, of Scappoose. Demars died at the scene, while Richards, Davis and Scott were taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland. All traffic was shut down until about 1 pm, as OSP investigated the collision.