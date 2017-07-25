The bike-riding nurse who saved the life of a fellow rider in this year’s Seattle-to-Portland Bike Tour has been found and identified, and the family of the man she saved is sharing its thanks. 50 year-old Will Treinen of Olympia was riding with his daughter on Sunday, the 16th; just after he left the STP rest stop in Vader, Treinen suffered a major heart attack, and crashed to the ground. The Centralia Chronicle reports 24 year-old Madeline Dahl, a cardiac care nurse at the University of Washington Medical School, was coming through at that time, and she saw the commotion around where Treinen had fallen. When she noticed that his face was blue and his breathing was irregular, she realized what was going on, and she stopped to render care. Dahl started CPR; she was able to restart his heart within two minutes, but then it stopped again. Dahl continued CPR for eight to ten minutes before paramedics arrived and took over. They used a defibrillator three times, but still were not getting a steady pulse. Dahl got back on her bike as Treinen was taken to the hospital; she finished the ride, apparently thinking that he wasn’t going to make it. Treinen was transferred to a hospital in Tacoma, and is now expected to make a full recovery after open-heart. Dahl didn’t learn about her life-saving effort until someone told her “congratulations” at work, as the story spread through regular and social media. Dahl tells the paper that she’s overwhelmed by the result, and she plans to ride in future STP’s, “just in case.”