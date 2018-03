All three lanes of I-5 southbound were closed for several hours this morning, after a semi rolled over just before 7 am. The State Patrol reports that the semi rolled at 6:55 am, at milepost 42 southbound. All three lanes of the freeway were closed; traffic was shuffled onto the shoulder for a short time, then two lanes re-opened around 7:30 am. No injuries were reported; other details on the cause of the crash are not available as of yet.