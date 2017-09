Longview Police are out with a “Scam Alert” for local businesses, warning of people who are using stolen or fake cards in a “charge back” scheme. LPD reports getting several calls in recent days, with the suspects using the fake or stolen cards to obtain cash. They say that the scammer will present a fake or stolen card, which won’t work under normal processing. The suspect will then try to coach the clerk through the process of manually entering the card, trying to force payment through an apparently transaction approval. Weeks later, the charge turns up to be bogus, leaving the retailer on the hook. Contact Longview Police to learn more.