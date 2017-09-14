A couple from Longview is reporting that someone tried to scam money out of them, claiming that he was going to repair their computer. A woman called Longview Police yesterday morning, saying that her husband was trying to transfer some information from an Apple desktop to a laptop, when he had some password issues. She says that he did a Google search for Apple support, and then clicked on the first web page he saw, which also looked like the actual Apple web page. They called the toll-free number, and the person answering said that their computer was “hacked,” and was not secure. The “tech” said that it would cost $200 to fix the computer, but they advised the caller to pay using ApplePay cards, rather than a credit card. When the clerk asked about what the cards would be used for, they said that it sounded like a scam. The manager at Walgreens also suspected that this was a scam, and would not sell the cards. The couple did not lose any money, and they were eventually connected to the legitimate Apple support number. They say that Longview Police can post this incident on their Facebook page as an example, and to educate others on how to avoid this scam.