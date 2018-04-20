A Silver Lake man reports being the victim of a phone scammer. The man called the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office shortly after 5 yesterday afternoon, reporting that he had been bilked out of $1,500 cash. The man says that he got a call on his cell phone, with the caller claiming that the man had three $500 warrants, and he was facing immediate arrest unless he settled up. The man says that he got three pre-paid card from Rite Aid, then provided the numbers from those cards to the caller. Deputies say that once the scammer got hold of those codes, the money was gone, and there’s no way to get it back. They also say that the caller’s number was “spoofed,” so there’s no way to track him down. The Sheriff’s Office reminds us all that any call of this type, threatening immediate arrest for warrants or unpaid fines are scam calls, and they say that you should just hang up right away.