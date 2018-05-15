Two local residents reported getting threatening scam phone calls yesterday, but neither citizen ended up being a victim. At 11 am, a Longview man called 911 to report that he had just received a call from someone claiming to be from the IRS, demanding cash. The citizen refused to cooperate, and then the caller allegedly threatened the lives of the citizen and the family. The man hung up, and reported the call for information.

Around 8:40 last night, employees at a business in the 900 block of Ocean Beach Highway in Longview reported that someone called to claim that the “head manager is under federal investigation,” and they directed the on-duty manager to gather all of the cash in the safe and the store receipts. The caller claimed that “the feds are doing an audit tomorrow morning.” The employee said “No!” and hung up the phone. No other suspect information has been identified.