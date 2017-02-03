The scammers are continuing to try and separate local residents from their money, but people in the area are showing their awareness and savvy. Around 8:20 yesterday morning, a Kelso resident called the Sheriff’s Office, reporting that someone had called and tried to tell them that they had been “awarded” a nine thousand-dollar government grant. At 12:20 pm, a Castle Rock man called authorities, reporting that someone had tried to pull the “grandchild scam” on them, claiming that their grandchild was in jail in another country, and needed money. Nothing was lost in either case; those people contacted authorities to report the incidents for information. Clerks at the 7th Avenue Walmart are also getting credit for helping to prevent an elderly woman from becoming a fraud victim, preventing her from sending several thousand dollars to a man who claimed to be a police officer in Los Angeles. Still, not everyone is up to speed on these scams, and there are still local residents that are being victimized.