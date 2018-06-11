Oregon State Police report that two troopers were assaulted Saturday morning in Scappoose. That morning, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reported that they were on the lookout for a black Toyota Camry, in connection with an assault case. Troopers spotted a car matching that description at the Roadrunner convenience store; they arrested 43 year-old Orin Graves of Warren after he was identified as the suspect. During this investigation, the passenger in the back seat, 30 year-old Christopher Corwin of Lebanon, reportedly became combative, and allegedly assaulted two State Troopers. It’s noted that Corwin has warrants out of Linn County, so he was arrested on those counts, in addition to the new charges of assault on a public safety officer and resisting arrest. Both Troopers were treated and released for minor injuries.