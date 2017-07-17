Columbia County authorities report that a 49 year-old Portland man drowned early yesterday morning near Scappoose. A few minutes before 4 am yesterday, a 911 call came in from the Multnomah Channel, reporting that a man has fallen off of a boat during a fishing trip near Coon Island. They say that Erik Peterson was with two friends and a child who had left a marina in Portland on Saturday, anchoring in the channel Saturday night. The group had planned to get an early start to fishing on Sunday. Peterson was supposed to wake up at 4 to start getting things set up for fishing; others in the party reported that they heard someone fall, which was then followed by a splash. They saw Peterson in the water, and attempted to throw life vests and other floatation devices to him. He went out of sight, and the group called 911. Peterson’s body was recovered about 90 minutes after the initial call; an autopsy is now being set up.