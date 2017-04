Four Firefighters from Columbia River Fire and Rescue are recovering from injuries that they received in a crash that took place Wednesday morning, when their engine crashed after a training exercise. The firefighters had been training in the area of Raymond Creek Road, and were heading back to the station. Officials with Columbia River Fire and Rescue say that the truck drifted too far to the right, and went into the ditch. One firefighter was unconscious after the crash; all four were taken to hospitals in Portland with injuries described as “non-life-threatening.” Other engines were also involved in the training, and were right behind the engine that crashed. They stopped to provide assistance, while additional resources were called in. Cleanup and removal of the damaged engine went into early yesterday morning. Dollar estimates for damages are still being assessed, as is the crash itself.