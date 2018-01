Troy James Queen, 48, of Scappoose is under arrest after he allegedly kidnapped and threatened a woman that he had met through an online dating service. On the 8th of this month, a woman called the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, claiming that Queen had held her against her will, and used a gun to threaten her. The woman says that she had been corresponding with Queen for about a month, after meeting through an online dating service. They had gone out several times, and she also agreed to go out to Garibaldi on the 7th. On the return trip, the woman claims that Queen pulled a gun, and then fired a shot before he threatened her and hit her in the face. Detectives were able to obtain evidence that supported the woman’s claims, so they went to Scappoose and arrested Queen, also seizing his car. After getting a search warrant, Deputies claim to have found a pistol, a cell phone and meth. Queen is now being charged with first-degree kidnapping, coercion, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree assault, interfering with making a report and illegal possession of meth. Current bail is just over $206,000.