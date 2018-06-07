The Oregon Department of Forestry now reports that the Chapman Grange Road #1 Fire is 100 percent contained at 42 acres, and they expect no further growth in the fire. ODF officials say that the size and aggressive nature of this fire has them taking notice, given that this area of the state is usually the last to dry out. It’s noted that May and June have been extremely dry, with only a fraction of normal rain totals. They also say that the rain that’s predicted for this weekend will do little to improve conditions. Malcolm Hiatt with ODF says that conditions in the forest are more like the second week of August, rather than the second week of June. Hiatt says that they hoped to have a 50-foot buffer around the fire by the end of yesterday, and then mop-up will continue through the rest of the week. The cause of the fire is still not known, but with these extremely dry conditions already developing, Hiatt says that it’s going to be extremely important to exercise care with fire and other heat sources when you’re out in the woods.