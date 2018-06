Students from high schools all around the area will be honored this evening at the annual KLOG-Cookin’ Country Scholar Banquet. This is the 29th year for the KLOG Scholar Awards, and the 25th year for the KUKN Scholar Awards. Each month through the school year, a student is chosen on each station, nominated for academic excellence and community involvement. Each Student of the Month is being awarded $150, and is now eligible for the $1,500 grand prize that will be awarded this evening. The banquet starts at 6 pm at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center in Kelso.