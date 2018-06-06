Congratulations to Megan Meharg of R. A. Long High School and Carly Meeker with Kelso High School, as they are named as the 2018 KLOG and KUKN Scholars of the Year. This is the 29th annual KLOG Scholar of the Year presentation; Meharg says that she was stunned by the selection. Meharg plans to attend Washington State University in Pullman, where she plans to study zoology, with an eventual goal of becoming a veterinary dentist.

Carly Meeker is the 25th annual KUKN Scholar of the Year, and she was also overwhelmed by the selection. Meeker is heading out-of-state to go to Grand Canyon University in Arizona, where she plans to pursue studies in chemistry and molecular biology, with an ultimate goal of becoming a pediatric oncologist.