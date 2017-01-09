Both the Longview and Kelso School Boards meet tonight; the Longview School Board will start at 5:30 pm in the School Board Meeting Room, with study session dedicated to Long Range Facility Planning. They plan to reflect on previous information that’s been provided, along with other questions and information requests; they plan to look at key dates for possible bond or levy elections, will review and discuss possible scenarios and associated cost estimates, decision points and possible draft timelines. The regular meeting starts at 7 pm in the same location.

The Kelso School Board also meets at 7 this evening, where new School Board member Howard Sharples will be sworn in. They also plan to take time to honor Patty Wood, who recently resigned from the Kelso School Board, following her election to the Washington State Board of Education in Olympia. Tonight’s meeting is being held in the Ruth B. Clark Educational Services Center, on Crawford Street in Kelso.