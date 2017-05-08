The Kelso School Board meets at 6 pm tonight; students from Butler Acres Elementary School will be honored, updates on the “Roadmap for Results” will be presented, along with an update on the district’s Affirmative Action program. Several other items are also on the agenda; this evening’s meeting starts at 6 pm in the Ruth B. Clark Educational Services Center, and is open to the public.

The Longview School Board plans to take formal action on the Facility Master Plan that has been under development for more than two years, setting the stage for the $121 million bond measure that will go to voters in November. The School Board also plans to accept the bid awards for summer projects on the district’s maintenance and repair budget. The Longview School Board meets at 7 pm at the District offices, located next to R. A. Long High School.