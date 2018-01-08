The Kelso and Longview School Boards have meetings scheduled for today, and both will be dealing with pending vacancies. The Kelso School Board will start at 5 pm today, getting going with a workshop on the budgeting process. The regular meeting starts at 6 pm, where they will get a report from the firm that’s being retained to conduct the Superintendent search process. The workshop and the regular meeting are both being held in the Ruth B. Clark Educational Services Center, located at 601 Crawford Street in Kelso.

The Longview School Board also meets at 6 pm today, where the replacement of Board member Richard Lord will be discussed. Lord announced his resignation from the School Board on December 20th of last year, and he will need to be replaced. State law dictates that the process be completed within 90 days; the district is proposing that a notice of the vacancy be published, open for January 10th to the 17th. Applications would be taken through 3 pm on Friday, the 19th, and then a review of the applications would be held at the regular meeting on the 22nd. Candidate interviews would be held on the 29th, followed by a consideration of qualifications and a selection to be made in open session. The new board member would be sworn in at the meeting on February 12th. This evening’s meeting is open to the public.