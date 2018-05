Candidates for recent vacancies on the Clatskanie School Board are being named. Four of the five seats on the board were vacant; two members were recalled in the recent controversy over the firing of Clatskanie Elementary School Principal Brad Thorud. Walt Lovegren resigned over the controversy, while around 80 percent of voters chose to recall Judy Skirvin and Monty Akin. Valerie Williams moved out of the district, after voting in support of renewing Thorud’s contract. Only Megan Evenson remains on the panel at this time. A total of ten people have applied for the open positions; the Northwest Regional Education District is handling the process of filling the open seats, choosing Kara Harris, Kathy Engle Ian Wiggins and Christopher Oullette to fill those open slots.