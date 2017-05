The Sheriff’s Office is following up with the Kelso School District on an alleged assault that took place yesterday afternoon on a school bus. The mother of a 12 year-old girl called the Sheriff’s Office shortly after 4 pm yesterday, claiming that a 15 year-old boy that was on the bus shoved the girl’s head into the metal divider between windows on the bus; the mother says that she took her daughter to the hospital, to be checked for a possible concussion. Deputies say that the investigation is continuing, with additional interviews being set up for Monday.