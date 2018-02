Kelso – Bus routes 1, 4, 15, 20, 26 and 29 will run on A.M. snow routes.

Castle Rock – No bus service to McKee and Woodside roads.

Kalama – AM buses on snow routes. Normal one hour late start Wednesday. Snow routes for bus 91, bus 218 and bus 219(China Garden Rd only)

Woodland – 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes