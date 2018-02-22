Lower Columbia College – Campus opens at 10 am.
Longview – 2 Hours Late. All buses on snow routes.
Kelso – Closed
Castle Rock – Closed
Toutle Lake – 3 Hrs Late, all AM buses on snow routes
Kalama – Closed
Woodland – Closed
St. Rose – 2 Hours Late.
Toledo (WA) – Closed
Winlock – Closed
Wahkiakum – 3 Hours Late
Rainier – Closed, all activities canceled
Clatskanie – Closed
Vernonia – 2 Hours Late
St. Helens – 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes
Scappoose – 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes
Knappa – 2 Hours Late
Jewell – 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes
Three Rivers Christian – 2 Hours Late. Early Learning Center Main Campus and Early Learning at the Ridge will open at 9 a.m.
RiverCities Transit – Route 57 is on a snow route. All stops on Allen, Corduroy, Sunrise, 18th, and Burcham are closed. Route 33 is on a snow route. All stops on Pacific Way are closed.
Love Overwhelming Emergency Shelter – Open from 8 pm to 8 am at 618 14th Avenue in Longview while the Severe Weather Event continues.
Columbia Co. Warming Center – Open tonight from 6:30 pm to 8:00 am. Check in from 6:30-9:30 pm. 125 N. 17th Street, St. Helens. 503-410-5800.
School Closures, 8:30 am 2/22/18
Lower Columbia College – Campus opens at 10 am.