Lower Columbia College – Campus opens at 10 am.

Longview – 2 Hours Late. All buses on snow routes.

Kelso – Closed

Castle Rock – Closed

Toutle Lake – 3 Hrs Late, all AM buses on snow routes

Kalama – Closed

Woodland – Closed

St. Rose – 2 Hours Late.

Toledo (WA) – Closed

Winlock – Closed

Wahkiakum – 3 Hours Late

Rainier – Closed, all activities canceled

Clatskanie – Closed

Vernonia – 2 Hours Late

St. Helens – 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes

Scappoose – 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes

Knappa – 2 Hours Late

Jewell – 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes

Three Rivers Christian – 2 Hours Late. Early Learning Center Main Campus and Early Learning at the Ridge will open at 9 a.m.

RiverCities Transit – Route 57 is on a snow route. All stops on Allen, Corduroy, Sunrise, 18th, and Burcham are closed. Route 33 is on a snow route. All stops on Pacific Way are closed.

Love Overwhelming Emergency Shelter – Open from 8 pm to 8 am at 618 14th Avenue in Longview while the Severe Weather Event continues.

Columbia Co. Warming Center – Open tonight from 6:30 pm to 8:00 am. Check in from 6:30-9:30 pm. 125 N. 17th Street, St. Helens. 503-410-5800.