Schools around the area have already made the call on classes for today. The list follows:

Lower Columbia College – Opening at 10 am. Please check lowercolumbia.edu for updates.

Castle Rock Sch. Dist. – Closed

Kalama Sch. Dist. – Closed

Kelso Sch. Dist. – Closed

Longview Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No Wednesday early release. Please stay tuned for updates!

Toutle Lake SD – Closed

Wahkiakum Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late

Woodland Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late

Clatskanie Sch. Dist. – Closed

Rainier (OR) Sch. Dist. – Closed

Scappoose Sch. Dist. – Closed. No after school/evening activities

St. Helens Sch. Dist. – Closed. All after school and evening activities canceled.

Vernonia Sch. Dist. – Closed

Winlock SD – 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Early release is canceled. School will end at its regular time.

Three Rivers Christian – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Early Learning Center Main Campus open at 8:30 a.m. Early Learning Center Ridge Campus will be closed due to closure of Columbia Hts Rd.

St. Rose – 2 hour late start, early release still scheduled.