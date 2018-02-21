Schools around the area have already made the call on classes for today. The list follows:
Lower Columbia College – Opening at 10 am. Please check lowercolumbia.edu for updates.
Castle Rock Sch. Dist. – Closed
Kalama Sch. Dist. – Closed
Kelso Sch. Dist. – Closed
Longview Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No Wednesday early release. Please stay tuned for updates!
Toutle Lake SD – Closed
Wahkiakum Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late
Woodland Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late
Clatskanie Sch. Dist. – Closed
Rainier (OR) Sch. Dist. – Closed
Scappoose Sch. Dist. – Closed. No after school/evening activities
St. Helens Sch. Dist. – Closed. All after school and evening activities canceled.
Vernonia Sch. Dist. – Closed
Winlock SD – 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Early release is canceled. School will end at its regular time.
Three Rivers Christian – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Early Learning Center Main Campus open at 8:30 a.m. Early Learning Center Ridge Campus will be closed due to closure of Columbia Hts Rd.
St. Rose – 2 hour late start, early release still scheduled.