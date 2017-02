Longview – Buses #2, 5, 13 on snow routes

Kelso – Two hour late start. Route 3 will have no service to Holcomb Spur. Routes 11, 15, 20, 29 and 31 will run on A.M. snow route.

Castle Rock – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Check in AM for snow routes

Toutle Lake – 2 Hours Late. No Seaquest stop and all buses on snow routes; no after school tutoring.

Kalama – Bus 204 on snow route for China Garden at Rogers. Bus 203 Green Mtn Snow Route

Woodland – Bus 92 Snow Route for Little Kalama. Bus 211 Snow Route for N Dubois Rd

Toledo (WA) – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

Winlock – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

Wahkiakum – 2 Hours Late

Rainier – Closed

Clatskanie – Closed

Vernonia – 2 Hours Late. No Pebble Creek or McDonald Rd. Bus Routes

St. Helens – Buses 1, 6, 10 and 12 on Snow Routes.

Scappoose – Bus routes #2, #4, #6, & #7 will be on Snow Routes.

Knappa – 2 Hours Late

Jewell – Closed

LCC Head Start/Early Head Start & E-CAP – Barnes Center – No AM Classes, Catlin Center – No Classes, Castle Rock Center – No AM Classes, Castle Rock Center ECEAP Full Day – Open at 10:00 AM, Wallace Center – No AM Classes, All other classes operating open and operating on normal schedule