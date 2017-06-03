Wahkiakum – 2 Hours Late.

Vernonia – Closed

Jewell – Closed

Kelso – Route 1 will have no service above Rollingwood. Routes 4, 15, 20, 29, and 31 will all operate on A.M. snow routes.

Kalama – 2 Hours Late. Buses on snow rts. PM snow route status may be waived pending evaluation.

Woodland – 1 hr late start (in addition to normal 1:15 late start Monday.) 36, 55, 83, 90, 92, 93, 98, 211, 212, 213 on snow rts. PM snow route status may be waived pending evaluation.

Clatskanie – Cedar Grove Road on snow route all day

St. Helens – Buses on Snow Routes.

Scappoose – Bus Routes #2, 4, 6 & 7 will be on Snow Routes today