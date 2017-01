Longview – Bus 2, 5, 12, 13, 21 snow routes

Kelso – 2 hour late start. Routes 1, 3, 4, 15, 16, 20, 29 and 31 will run on snow routes.

Castle Rock – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes, No Tower Road

Toutle Lake – Closed

Kalama – Closed

Woodland – 1 hour late. All routes on snow routes.

Toledo (WA) – Closed

Clatskanie – Closed

Vernonia – Closed

St. Helens – Closed

Scappoose – Closed. No evening activities. SIA charter renewal hearing and School Board meeting canceled to be rescheduled.

Jewell – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool