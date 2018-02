David Bardal, 18, of Kelso is being charged with first-degree arson, accused of setting a fire Tuesday afternoon at Kelso High School. It’s reported that Bardal and another student were in a restroom, and they apparently set a soap dispenser on fire. Bardal reportedly told KHS Principal John Gummel that he wanted to see if the soap would burn, and he used a small lighter to ignite the material. Another student reportedly came in and then started to take a video, but then he left to get help when the fire started growing. Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue responded, while school staff worked to get the fire out. No injuries were reported, and damage was limited to the one bathroom. Bardal was booked into the jail, and is now being held on bail of $10,000.