John Michael Goulding-Booth, 36, is under arrest on charges of disorderly conduct and drug possession, after he allegedly entered the day care in a church at 38th and Ocean Beach Highway, then made some ominous comments to staff. Goulding-Booth reportedly showed up at the Faith Family Christian Center Daycare at about 9:30 yesterday morning, saying that his sister worked at the daycare years ago, and his child went to the daycare. He reportedly asked the school director what would happen “if Columbine occurred”; the director also claims that Goulding-Booth says that he could kick the windows in. The school was placed on lockdown as Longview Police were called; they say that Goulding-Booth refused to leave, and became belligerent. It’s claimed that he screamed profanities and made aggressive statements as parents were arriving. Goulding-Booth was arrested, and police say that they found drugs on his person during the arrest. Goulding-Booth is currently being held without bail in the Cowlitz County Jail.