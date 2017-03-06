A public review of proposed science curriculum materials for the Kelso starts today and runs through the 17th. The proposed textbooks for science, geology, astronomy, physics, chemistry and integrated science will be available for review from 8 am until 4 pm, Monday through Friday at the Ruth Clark Educational Services Center on Crawford Street in Kelso.

The Kelso School Board meets at 4 pm today, meeting for a work session to review a Demographic Study of the district. The regular meeting of the Kelso School Board begins at 6 pm, where they will get an update on the ThoughtExchange survey. This meeting is also being held in the Ruth Clark building in Kelso.

The Longview School Board is scheduled for a special meeting at 5:30 pm, where they plan to continue work on the priorities for the Facilities Management process that the district is going through. That meeting is being held in the Longview Schools Administration building, located next to R. A. Long High School on Lilac Street. This meeting is open to the public.