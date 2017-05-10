The Kelso School District is taking time to honor current School Resource Officer Brian Clark, thanking his for his five years of service with the school district. Superintendent Glenn Gelbrich presented Clark with a Letter of Commendation at Monday’s School Board meeting, saying that “Clark has made our schools a safer place to learn,” and they greatly appreciate the impact he has had at all levels in the district. The School District also issued a Proclamation in support of Police Week, which runs from the 15th to the 19th of this month. It’s also being announced that Clark is being promoted to the rank of Sergeant in the Kelso Police Department.