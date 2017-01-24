They haven’t decided on the amounts or the exact projects, but the Longview School Board is moving ahead with a bond election, planning to put that in front of Longview School District voters on November 7th. They also plan to follow that with a Maintenance and Operations Levy election on February 13th of next year. A majority of the board decided to accept the recommendations of Superintendent Dan Zorn, who says that two years of planning work has already been done, and it’s his feeling that pushing the vote past this November would make the process too long. Board President C. J. Nickerson voted against this timeline, saying that he didn’t think that there was enough time between the elections. Still he’s pledging to support both measures. The board will now work on determining the size of bond and the projects that will be covered at upcoming meetings. Citizens committees to support both the bond and the levy will also be assembled.