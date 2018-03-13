Budget parameters for the 2018-2019 school year were adopted at last night’s Longview School Board meeting, and the Board is making sure that school safety and security are part of those budget discussions. School Board President Barbara Westrick says that the bond failure and the national discussion put this topic front and center. The Board voted last night to add school safety and security to the list of parameters for the upcoming budget work. This comes after a provision to shift $500,000 from the General Fund to the Capital Projects Fund was eliminated. The Board is looking to increase the district’s Undesignated Ending Fund Reserve from five percent to six percent, while also focusing on improving Student Achievement levels throughout the district. Other parameters include dealing with Collective Bargaining Agreements, meeting state class size guidelines, providing broad spectrum support to keep kids in school, meeting Academic Intervention needs across the district, and meeting requirements for “Core 24” implementation in the high schools. The budget will be developed over the next few months, and will be adopted in August, prior to the next school year.