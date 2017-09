School starts for more of the local school districts, though classes in the Woodland School District will be shorter than first scheduled. Woodland starts the school year today, but they also have a two-hour early release, because of health hazards from the wildfires. The Wahkiakum School District opens today, and they’re having “orientation days” in the Castle Rock and Rainier school districts. Classes open today for first through fifth-graders in the Castle Rock School District, also for sixth and ninth-graders. In Rainier, school starts today for seventh and ninth-graders, and then everyone else will start tomorrow. Clatskanie and Toutle Lake will be starting school tomorrow.