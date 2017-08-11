Today is your final chance to donate to the annual “Fill the Canoe” School Supply Drive, by dropping off donations of pencils, pens, paper and other school supplies at Red Canoe branches around the area. Red Canoe will also be matching all donations, pound-for-pound. They’ll even come to your location, if you have more than 40 pounds to donate. So far, more than 92 thousand pounds have been donated and matched; donations are being accepted at the Red Canoe main branch, at the branches in Kelso, on 30th Avenue and at the branch on Washington Way. Donations can also be dropped off at the Kelso Public Library, and at the Youth and Family Link building on Douglas Street in Longview.

Students in the Kalama and Woodland school districts are invited to take part in the “Back to School Bash 2017,” where they’ll be handing out free backpacks, school supplies and haircut vouchers, along with free entertainment and refreshments. The Back to School Bash happens from 3 to 6 pm tomorrow at Woodland High School. Last year, they handed out more than 425 backpacks and had more than a thousand people attend this event. This the first year that Kalama has been involved, so they’re expecting to nearly double those numbers.

Kudos are going out to Tami Phan of Kelso, who has taken it upon herself to collect school supplies for kids in the Kelso School District. Phan is the owner of a nail salon in Longview, called Tami’s Tips and Toes. Once a month, Phan donates a day of her time to doing nails for local senior citizens, saving tips from those days for her school supply drive. Using that money and a “serious application of couponing,” Phan has gathered several hundred pounds in school supplies, and she’s now donating that material to the Kelso School District. District officials say that they’re “very thankful” for Phan and the support she’s showing for Kelso Schools.