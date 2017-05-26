The Longview School District is once again going on-line to try and get an idea of what citizens think about the proposed plans for district facilities. The district published links to the survey yesterday, and will be taking comment through Sunday, June 4th. You will first be asked to look at information from the Facilities Plan, and then to provide comment. In a few weeks, survey participants will be contacted to take part in the “Star Step” in the survey, where you’ll be able to review comments from other citizens, and then will be able to rank the ideas that are most important to you. It’s emphasized that confidentiality will be preserved during this step, as you read and review the thoughts of others. Superintendent Dan Zorn says that step will give the district what the sense of “shared values” in the community. Get more information on the Longview School District website.